A public affairs specialist at the agency run by Dr. Anthony Fauci has abruptly retired after a report said he anonymously authored articles on a conservative website that trashed the nation’s top infectious disease doctor.

What You Need To Know NIAID public affairs specialists William B. Crews reportedly wrote anonymously for RedState.com



In his articles, he criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, who runs the agency Crews works for, the report said



Crews also wrote that lockdowns and mask mandates were never needed and were ordered for political reasons



After being asked about the posts, the NIAID said Crews would retire

According to the Daily Beast, William B. Crews, who worked for the the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, moonlighted as a managing editor for RedState.com using the pseudonym “streiff.”

Crews contributed to the sort of disinformation his agency has been trying to fight through during the coronavirus pandemic, writing that lockdowns and mask mandates were not based on science and that government officials are trying to infringe upon Americans’ civil liberties, destroy the economy and hurt President Donald Trump’s reelection chances, the Daily Beast reported.

Crews, who has written for RedState since 2004, once penned a post saying that wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus “is a political statement” akin to “wearing the red ribbon when AIDS was a huge deal,” according to the report.

He also reportedly suggested that government officials should be executed over their handling of the pandemic response.

“I think we’re at the point where it is safe to say that the entire Wuhan virus scare was nothing more or less than a massive fraud perpetrated upon the American people by ‘experts’ who were determined to fundamentally change the way the country lives and is organized and governed,” he wrote in June, the Daily Beast reported.

“If there were justice, we’d send and [sic] few dozen of these fascists to the gallows and gibbet their tarred bodies in chains until they fall apart.”

Crews’ tone during the pandemic shifted drastically when it came to Fauci, whom he once described as one of “the most respected experts on infectious diseases in the world.”

In July, however, “streiff” wrote: “When the smoke clears on this Wuhan virus tragedy (and I mean the tragedy of the working men and women of this nation who have seen their livelihoods and life’s work and, sometimes their actual lives destroyed by the unreasoning panic inflicted upon us by the public health nazis), one thing will become blindingly obvious: the nation and the Trump administration were failed at every turn by the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.”

After the Daily Beast contacted the NIAID on Monday with questions about Crews’ writings, an agency spokeswoman emailed a statement saying Crews would “retire” from his position.

“NIAID first learned of this matter this morning, and Mr. Crews has informed us of his intention to retire,” the spokesperson, Kathy Stover, wrote. “We have no further comments on this as it is a personnel matter.”

Crews declined the Daily Beast’s interview request through Twitter and did not respond to requests sent to his personal and work email addresses, the website said.

The Daily Beast said it confirmed Crews’ authorship of the posts through public records, social media postings and internal records from the National Institutes of Health, NIAID’s parent agency. His past articles referenced Army service and a past job, as well as his residence in Maryland, that coincided with Crews’ background.

He also passed along information shared internally at NIH to other RedState writers, the Daily Beast reported.

The website could not definitively determine whether Crews wrote for the site or posted on his “streiff” Twitter account while on the clock, which would raise ethical questions. The vast majority of his articles were posted during the work week, many during normal business hours. This year, Crews has posted more than 400 articles, and sometimes as many as five in a day.