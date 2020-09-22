CLEVELAND — Chris Wallace, the host of the first presidential debates set to take place on Sept. 29, announced the six topics he will bring to President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in just one week’s time.

The candidates will touch on the topics of their records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities, and the integrity of the election, according to a release from the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

The release notes that the topics are subject to change pending the news cycle, and may not be brought up in the same order listed. Each topic will have a dedicated 15 minute segment with no commercial interruption.

The debates will take place at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Ohio beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET.