Robert Mueller’s investigation should have done more to examine Donald Trump’s possible financial ties to Russia and explicitly conclude that the president obstructed justice, a prosecutor who served on the special counsel’s team writes in a new book.

In “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation,” Andrew Weissmann writes the investigation left many questions unanswered, according to excerpts reported on by media outlets that have obtained the book ahead of next week’s release.

Weissmann blamed Mueller and his deputy, Aaron Zebley, for being overly cautious and for the cloud of fear that hung over the probe that Trump could fire everyone and disband their office at any moment.

“Had we used all available tools to uncover the truth, undeterred by the onslaught of the president’s unique powers to undermine our efforts? I know the hard answer to that simple question: We could have done more,” Weismann writes.

The tell-all is the most detailed look behind the curtains in a two-year investigation in which prosecutors remained tight-lipped publicly. That was done, in part, to not tip off the Trump administration about the threads of the investigation, Weismann writes.

Prosecutors also took steps to protect files of evidence from possibly being destroyed by the Justice Department and strategically sneaked around the courthouse to obtain Grand Jury indictments to evade reporters, the book adds.

Among the unanswered questions that Weismann says he is frustrated by was whether Trump had any financial connection to Russia, which the investigation found interfered in the 2016 presidential election with the aim of helping Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.

"We still do not know if there are other financial ties between the president and either the Russian government or Russian oligarchs,” Weissmann writes. “We do not know whether he paid bribes to foreign officials to secure favorable treatment for his business interests, a potential violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act that would provide leverage against the president. We do not know if he had other Russian business deals in the works at the time he was running for president, how they might have aided or constrained his campaign, or even if they are continuing to influence his presidency.”

Weismann writes that he also still wonders about former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort sharing internal polling data with Konstantin Kilimnik, who has been identified in a Senate report as a Russian intelligence officer. Weismann writes that Manafort admitted to investigators that Kilimnik flew to the United States to meet with Manafort during the campaign to ask whether Trump would permit a peace plan for Russia to essentially take over all of eastern Ukriane.

But when pressed for further details, Manafort, seeing the possibility of a potential pardon from Trump, clammed up, Wiesmann wrote.

“It would seem to- require significant audacity — or else, leverage — for another nation to even put such a request before a presidential candidate,” Mr. Weissmann writes. “This made what we didn’t know, and still don’t know to this day, monumentally disconcerting: Namely, why would Trump ever agree to this? Why would Trump ever agree to this Russian proposal if the candidate were not getting something from Russia in return?”

Weismann also writes that he believes Mueller should have subpoenaed Trump to testify. The special counsel instead submitted written questions to the president.

Mueller’s investigation led to three dozen indictments as well as a handful of convictions of Trump associates. The probe did not establish that Trump or his campaign conspired with the Russian government in its interference into the election. Mueller also did not reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice, but his report did not exonerate Trump, either.

For not stating a conclusion on obstruction, the special counsel cited a Justice Department legal opinion that a sitting president cannot be indicted and said he didn’t believe it would be fair to accuse Trump of breaking the law because, if he faced no indictment, he could not defend himself. Attorney General William Barr elected not to charge Trump with obstruction.

Weismann writes, if the decision would have been his, he would have clearly stated that the prosecutors believed Trump obstructed the investigation.

Weismann also is highly critical of Barr’s summary of the inquiry, which was released ahead of the full report. Weismann believes the letter was misleading.

He also accuses Barr and White House attorneys of enabling a “lawless” president.

Trump has repeatedly called the investigation a “witch hunt” and described Mueller’s team as a group of “angry Democrats.” Last year, the Justice Department launched an investigation into the origins of Mueller’s inquiry.

Weissmann writes that his personal views had no bearing on the crimes that were uncovered.

“I am a registered Democrat,” he writes. “Does this make Paul Manafort or any of the other 32 people our office charged any less guilty? Did Russia not attack our democracy and disrupt our election with its self-described online information warfare operation?"

Weissman goes on to add: "Which facts that we alleged in our various indictments – and to which many of those we indicted, including Manafort, would plead guilty – did our attackers believe were invented as a result of our alleged bias as ‘angry Democrats?’”