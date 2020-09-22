MANITOWOC, Wis. – Former Vice President Joe Biden brought his campaign back to Wisconsin Monday—this time focusing on COVID-19-related deaths during at stop at Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry.

Monday marked the second time Biden himself campaigned in the Badger State.

Biden last visited on earlier this month when he held a community meeting in Kenosha following the unrest.

This time Biden focused the conversation on pandemic-related deaths in a county President Donald Trump won with nearly 58% of the vote in 2016.





“200,000 deaths all across the nation, and it means there are empty chairs at dining room tables and kitchen tables that weeks and months ago were filled with a loved one— a mom, a dad, a brother, a sister,” Biden said.

The Democratic nominee spent roughly a half-hour sharing what worries him the most.

“We can't let the numbers become statistics and background noise, just a blur that we see on the nightly news,” Biden said.

Biden praised Wisconsinites for wearing masks to help save lives while also condemning the president for his handling of the pandemic.





“Due to Donald Trump's lies and incompetence in the past six months, we've seen one of the gravest loses of American life in history,” Biden said.

Using Bob Woodward's new book as an example, Biden criticized the president for admittedly not talking about the severity of the pandemic sooner.

“Trump panicked,” Biden said. “The virus was too big for him. All his life, Donald Trump has been bailed out of any problem he faced. With this crisis, a real crisis, when it was a crisis that required serious presidential leadership, he just wasn't up to it.”

Biden also briefly toured the factory during his visit.