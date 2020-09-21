WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump on Monday morning said he expects to name his Supreme Court pick by Friday or Saturday.

What You Need To Know Trump told Fox News on Monday that he plans to name his Supreme Court pick Friday or Saturday



He said he's narrowed his list to four or five candidates to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg



Democrats say Republicans shouldn't fill the seat so close to the election after blocking Obama's pick in 2016



Trump said "we have an obligation to do what's right and act as quickly as possible"

In an interview with “Fox & Friends,” Trump said he narrowed down his list to four or five candidates to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer.

"I think it'll be on Friday or Saturday and we want to pay respect,” the president said. “It looks like we will have probably services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it. And I think the respect we should wait for the services to be over for Justice Ginsburg. So we're looking at probably Friday or maybe Saturday.”

Trump’s timeline contradicted the one White House Secretary Kayleigh McEnany gave “CBS This Morning” earlier Monday. She said it was “very likely” the president would name his choice as soon as Tuesday.

The president said over the weekend that he will likely nominate a woman to replace Ginsburg. According to multiple reports, frontrunners are believed to be Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa, both of whom are federal appeals court judges.

Republicans are facing a barrage of criticism for trying to fill the seat so close to the election. After the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, they successfully blocked then-President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, arguing that the president the voters chose in the upcoming election should make the pick.

Trump reiterated Monday that he believes he is obligated to appoint Ginsburg’s replacement.

“The bottom line is we won the election, we have an obligation to do what’s right and act as quickly as possible,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said he will bring Trump’s nomination to the floor for a confirmation vote, and many Republicans have already voiced their approval in moving forward with the process.

However, two GOP senators — Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have said they don’t support voting on a nominee so close to the election. If two more Republicans break ranks, the party might not have the votes it needs.