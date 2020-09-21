Tuesday, Sept. 22 marks National Voter Registration Day, “a nonpartisan civic holiday” that urges Americans to register to vote.
First established in 2012, the fourth Tuesday of every September is dedicated to either registering voters or educating other Americans on the voting process, including mail-in ballots, early voting options, and important deadlines.
Each state has a deadline for registering to vote. Twenty-one states and Washington, D.C., have enacted same-day voter registration, which means a qualified resident can register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day.
With 42 days to go until the 2020 election, here is the voter registration deadline for each state:
ALABAMA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 19, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Alabama.
ALASKA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 4, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Alaska.
ARIZONA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Arizona.
ARKANSAS
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Arkansas.
CALIFORNIA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 19, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in California.
COLORADO
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 26, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Colorado.
CONNECTICUT
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 27, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Connecticut.
DELAWARE
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 10, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Delaware.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020 (mail and online), and same-day registration is available on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Washington, D.C.
FLORIDA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Florida.
GEORGIA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Georgia.
HAWAII
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Hawaii.
IDAHO
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 9, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Idaho.
ILLINOIS
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 6, 2020 (in-person and mail), Oct. 18, 2020 (online), though the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Illinois.
INDIANA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Indiana.
IOWA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 24, 2020, same-day registration is available on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Iowa.
KANSAS
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Kansas.
KENTUCKY
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Kentucky.
LOUISIANA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020 (by mail and in-person), Oct. 13, 2020 (online)
Click here for more information on voting in Louisiana.
MAINE
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020 (by mail), but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Maine.
MARYLAND
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Maryland.
MASSACHUSETTS
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 24, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Massachusetts.
MICHIGAN
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 19, 2020 (online and mail); there is no deadline to register in person, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Michigan.
MINNESOTA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Minnesota.
MISSISSIPPI
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Mississippi.
MISSOURI
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 7, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Missouri.
MONTANA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Montana.
NEBRASKA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 16, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Nebraska.
NEVADA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 6, 2020 (by mail or in person), Oct. 29, 2020 (online), but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Nevada.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 21, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in New Hampshire.
NEW JERSEY
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in New Jersey.
NEW MEXICO
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 6, 2020
(NOTE: New Mexico enacted Same-Day Voter Registration in 2019, but is implementing it in phases over several years.)
Click here for more information on voting in New Mexico.
NEW YORK
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 9, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in New York.
NORTH CAROLINA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 9, 2020, and same-day in-person registration is available at early voting locations through Oct. 31, 2020, but not on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in North Carolina.
NORTH DAKOTA
Deadline to register to vote: North Dakota does not register voters; if you are an eligible resident of North Dakota, you can vote. Bring valid proof of ID and residency to the polls in order to vote.
Click here for more information on voting in North Dakota.
OHIO
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Ohio.
OKLAHOMA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 9, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Oklahoma.
OREGON
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Oregon.
PENNSYLVANIA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 19, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Pennsylvania.
RHODE ISLAND
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 4, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information for more information on voting in Rhode Island.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 2, 2020 (in person), Oct. 4, 2020 (online), Oct. 5, 2020 (by mail)
Click here for more information on voting in South Carolina.
SOUTH DAKOTA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 19, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in South Dakota.
TENNESSEE
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Tennessee.
TEXAS
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Texas.
UTAH
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 23, 2020 (online and by mail), but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Utah.
VERMONT
Deadline to register to vote: There is no deadline to register, and the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Vermont.
VIRGINIA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 12, 2020
Click here for more information on voting in Virginia.
WASHINGTON
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 26, 2020 (online and by mail); no deadline to register in person, and same-day registration is available on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Washington.
WEST VIRGINIA
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020 (online and by mail)
Click here for more information on voting in West Virginia.
WISCONSIN
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 14, 2020 (online and by mail), but same-day registration is available on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Wisconsin.
WYOMING
Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 19, 2020 (by mail), but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day
Click here for more information on voting in Wyoming.