Tuesday, Sept. 22 marks National Voter Registration Day, “a nonpartisan civic holiday” that urges Americans to register to vote.

First established in 2012, the fourth Tuesday of every September is dedicated to either registering voters or educating other Americans on the voting process, including mail-in ballots, early voting options, and important deadlines.

Each state has a deadline for registering to vote. Twenty-one states and Washington, D.C., have enacted same-day voter registration, which means a qualified resident can register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day.

With 42 days to go until the 2020 election, here is the voter registration deadline for each state:

ALABAMA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 19, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Alabama.

ALASKA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 4, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Alaska.

ARIZONA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Arizona.

ARKANSAS

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Arkansas.

CALIFORNIA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 19, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in California.

COLORADO

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 26, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Colorado.

CONNECTICUT

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 27, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Connecticut.

DELAWARE

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 10, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Delaware.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020 (mail and online), and same-day registration is available on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Washington, D.C.

FLORIDA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Florida.

GEORGIA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Georgia.

HAWAII

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Hawaii.

IDAHO

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 9, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Idaho.

ILLINOIS

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 6, 2020 (in-person and mail), Oct. 18, 2020 (online), though the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Illinois.

INDIANA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Indiana.

IOWA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 24, 2020, same-day registration is available on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Iowa.

KANSAS

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Kansas.

KENTUCKY

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Kentucky.

LOUISIANA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020 (by mail and in-person), Oct. 13, 2020 (online)

Click here for more information on voting in Louisiana.

MAINE

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020 (by mail), but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Maine.

MARYLAND

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Maryland.

MASSACHUSETTS

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 24, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Massachusetts.

MICHIGAN

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 19, 2020 (online and mail); there is no deadline to register in person, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Michigan.

MINNESOTA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Minnesota.

MISSISSIPPI

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Mississippi.

MISSOURI

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 7, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Missouri.

MONTANA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Montana.

NEBRASKA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 16, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Nebraska.

NEVADA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 6, 2020 (by mail or in person), Oct. 29, 2020 (online), but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Nevada.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 21, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in New Hampshire.

NEW JERSEY

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in New Jersey.

NEW MEXICO

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 6, 2020

(NOTE: New Mexico enacted Same-Day Voter Registration in 2019, but is implementing it in phases over several years.)

Click here for more information on voting in New Mexico.

NEW YORK

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 9, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in New York.

NORTH CAROLINA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 9, 2020, and same-day in-person registration is available at early voting locations through Oct. 31, 2020, but not on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in North Carolina.

NORTH DAKOTA

Deadline to register to vote: North Dakota does not register voters; if you are an eligible resident of North Dakota, you can vote. Bring valid proof of ID and residency to the polls in order to vote.

Click here for more information on voting in North Dakota.

OHIO

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Ohio.

OKLAHOMA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 9, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Oklahoma.

OREGON

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Oregon.

PENNSYLVANIA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 19, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Pennsylvania.

RHODE ISLAND

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 4, 2020, but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information for more information on voting in Rhode Island.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 2, 2020 (in person), Oct. 4, 2020 (online), Oct. 5, 2020 (by mail)

Click here for more information on voting in South Carolina.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 19, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in South Dakota.

TENNESSEE

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Tennessee.

TEXAS

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Texas.

UTAH

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 23, 2020 (online and by mail), but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Utah.

VERMONT

Deadline to register to vote: There is no deadline to register, and the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Vermont.

VIRGINIA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 12, 2020

Click here for more information on voting in Virginia.

WASHINGTON

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 26, 2020 (online and by mail); no deadline to register in person, and same-day registration is available on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Washington.

WEST VIRGINIA

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13, 2020 (online and by mail)

Click here for more information on voting in West Virginia.

WISCONSIN

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 14, 2020 (online and by mail), but same-day registration is available on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Wisconsin.

WYOMING

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 19, 2020 (by mail), but the state allows same-day registration on Election Day

Click here for more information on voting in Wyoming.