WASHINGTON, D.C. — New York City, Seattle and Portland could be stripped of federal funding after the Justice Department on Monday labeled them “anarchist jurisdictions.”

The designation comes after President Donald Trump earlier this month signed a memo ordering all federal agencies to identify funds that can be redirected away from cities that "have permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities.

The order gives the director of the Office of Management and Budget 30 days to issue guidance to federal agencies on restricting eligibility for federal grants for the three Democratic-led cities on the list. These grants make up a large portion of New York City's annual budget.

In declaring anarchist jurisdictions, the Justice Department cited city councils voting to cut police defunding, the refusal to prosecute prosecutors for disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly and other similar charges, the rejection of federal interventions and copies suffering injuries during violent demonstrations.

For Seattle, the Justice Department mentioned the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, area — a six-block area that saw hostile clashes between police and protesters before police largely abandoned it. That area, however, was cleared in early July.

“When state and local leaders impede their own law enforcement officers and agencies from doing their jobs, it endangers innocent citizens who deserve to be protected, including those who are trying to peacefully assemble and protest,” Attorney General William Barr said. “We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance. It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice today will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio accused Trump of playing politics. Both the city and state have threatened to sue the federal government over the possible DOJ classification.

"Policing is a power by the constitution that is left to the states," Cuomo said in a conference call. "It's just for the politics and part of his campaign rhetoric."

Much of the $7.4 billion the federal government allocates to New York City is tied to laws approved by Congress, the governor noted.

"The president can't supersede the law and say I'm going to make those funds basically discretionary funds which is what he would have to do," Cuomo said. "He doesn't control federal funding. Federal law controls federal funding.

Added de Blasio: "It’s purely political. It’s part of his campaign strategy. It makes no sense. His effort to withhold our funding is unconstitutional.”

Likewise, after Trump’s order earlier this month, the mayors of Portland, Seattle, New York and Washington, D.C., accused Trump of using their cities as “political pawns” and said withholding federal funding would be illegal.

"We are confronting unprecedented challenges – fighting back a pandemic and economic devastation without another stimulus,” the mayors said. “Now, instead of leadership from the White House, we are faced with new attacks that are unlawful and will undoubtedly be defeated in court. President Trump needs to wake up to the reality facing our cities – and our entire country – and realize he is not above the law."