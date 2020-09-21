CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Joe Biden will be in North Carolina on Wednesday, his first visit to the state since before the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the state.

What You Need To Know Joe Biden will visit North Carolina on Wednesday



Biden will visit Charlotte for a "Black economic summit"



Wednesday will mark the former VP's first visit to the Tar Heel State since February; many of his campaign visits were impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic



Recent polling averages have Biden leading President Trump by a narrow margin in North Carolina

Details on the visit are scarce so far, but the campaign said the former vice president will visit Charlotte on Wednesday for a "Black economic summit." The event is closed to the public.

We’re live in Charlotte previewing @JoeBiden’s visit to the Queen City for a “Black Economic Summit”, this afternoon. Stick with @SpecNews1CLT for coverage all day. pic.twitter.com/BXcjPaVEvv — Tim Spears (@tspearstv) September 23, 2020

President Donald Trump has made four campaign stops in North Carolina over the past month.

Trump and Biden are in a close race in North Carolina. Recent polls show the candidates in a statistal dead heat for North Carolina's 15 Electoral College votes.

RELATED: With Biden and Trump Tied in N.C. Polls, Both Candidates Plan to be in Charlotte this Week

In a statement Friday, Biden criticized the president for his record in North Carolina.

"From calling our veterans and fallen soldiers ‘suckers’ and ‘losers,’ to purposefully downplaying coronavirus and failing to keep North Carolina’s military families, schools, and communities safe, President Trump has shown North Carolinians that he is unfit to be Commander in Chief," Biden said.

MORE: Supreme Court, Race, and COVID-19 Included in Topics for First Presidential Debate

"Instead of laying out a clear plan to tackle the pandemic and safely reopen our schools and small businesses, he is backing a lawsuit that would rip health care protections away from 4.1 million North Carolinians with preexisting conditions, even as more than 119,000 North Carolinians have already lost their health coverage under his watch," the former vice president said.

RELATED: New Biden Ads Set Sight on North Carolina

Trump for his part has criticized his Democratic opponent for running a mostly virtual campaign from Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden has been getting out more for campaign events recently, including a visit to Minnesota Friday and Philadelphia on Sunday.



The president has also endorsed North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest, and criticized Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's shutdown of some businesses in the state during the pandemic.

Recent polling averages from RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight show Biden narrowly leading Trump in the Tar Heel State.