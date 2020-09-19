WASHINGTON — Law enforcement intercepted a package sent to the White House and addressed to President Donald Trump that contained the poison ricin, according to multiple reports.

CNN reported the lethal substance was discovered earlier this week at an offsite facility where all mail is sorted before being delivered to the White House. Two tests were done to confirm the presence of ricin, two law enforcement officials told the network.

The FBI and Secret Service are investigating and trying to track down the sender to determine if he or she mailed the toxic compound to anyone else, reports said.

Investigators believe the package came from Canada, The New York Times reported.

Ricin can be made from the waste left over from processing castor beans. If inhaled, it can result in difficulty breathing, fever, cough, nausea, tightness in the chest, fluid in the lungs and blue skin.Low blood pressure and respiratory failure caused by the poison could lead to death.

It can be made into biological agent used in warfare or by terrorists.