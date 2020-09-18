Several members of Congress say the Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into whether or not Kodak violated securities laws will continue. This after Kodak announced an internal review found they broke no laws.

This all centers around a massive pharmaceutical deal with the government that would have loaned Kodak $765 million to produce generic drug ingredients for the U.S.

The internal review found that before the news went public, Kodak CEO Jim Continenza got pre-clearance for stock trades that have been scrutinized.

The loan is on hold until a Congressional House Oversight probe is conducted.

Three representatives issued a statement Thursday, saying the report from the law firm Kodak hired for its internal review raises more questions than it answers, and that they plan to vigorously pursue their ongoing investigation.