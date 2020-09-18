FAIRFAX, Va. — Lines of voters stretched hundreds deep in northern Virginia and other parts of the state on the first day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.

Friday marked the first day of early voting in Virginia, in addition to Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

The polls opened at 8 a.m., but that didn't stop some voters from lining up at the Fairfax County Government Center as early as 6:30 a.m. to wait to cast their ballots.

It’s early but these two are ready to early vote! The polls open at 8 a.m. at the Fairfax County Government Center. We’ll be open until 4:30 p.m. today and voting hours this Saturday are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. #vote #vote2020 #earlyvote #election2020 pic.twitter.com/KLSxBFIsfm — Fairfax County Votes (@fairfaxvotes) September 18, 2020

In past presidential elections, Virginia voters needed a reason to cast an early ballot. This year, however, anyone can vote early.

In Fairfax County, election workers were scrambling to open an additional voting room at the county government center where a line of hundreds of voters, spaced six feet apart, stretched down the block. Long lines were also evident in other northern Virginia locations, where Democrats outnumber Republicans.

The line is now out the door to early vote at the Fairfax County Government Center. It’s the first day for #earlyvoting and we’ll be open until 4:30p.m. today. You can vote on Saturday too from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.#election2020 #2020election #earlyvote #vote2020 pic.twitter.com/6XyEq2Dyxt — Fairfax County Votes (@fairfaxvotes) September 18, 2020

Former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine braved long lines in Richmond, Virginia, to cast his ballot, and called for his fellow Virginians to join him in participating in the democratic process.

I just voted early for @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris, and Democrats all the way down the ticket here in Virginia—what a great day! I hope you'll join me—it's easy, convenient, and boy does it feel good to vote for competence, character, and compassion: https://t.co/B21QKpeiSj pic.twitter.com/tTS4ysyDUj — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 18, 2020

Governor Ralph Northam also cast his vote early, telling Virginians that regardless of whether they vote by mail or vote in person, either early or on Election Day, they "can be confident their vote is secure and will be counted."

Virginians, it's time to #Vote! My ballot is in—and if you are registered in Virginia, you can start voting TODAY.



Whether you vote absentee by mail, on #ElectionDay, or early and in person like I did, Virginians can be confident their vote is secure and will be counted. pic.twitter.com/GpmyeH3keO — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 18, 2020

Senator Mark Warner was spotted casting his vote in Alexandria, Virginia.

Voter #397 at Alexandria, VA city hall on first day of in-person early voting: Sen. Mark Warner (D). pic.twitter.com/9dixc2TfF4 — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 18, 2020

One voter told CNN that he opted to vote in person because "I don't trust the mail right now," adding, "if I got to stand here all day, I'm going to vote today."

Equally long lines were reported in Virginia Beach – where voters stood in the rain – and other parts of the state as well.

Early in-person voting continues through Oct. 31 in Virginia. Voters do not need to submit any application to vote early in person.

On the first day of early voting, lines at the Fairfax County Government Center are out the door (but don’t worry, there are many more days left to vote early and more locations will open in October). #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/HaR06mAYO5 — Fairfax County Government 😷 (@fairfaxcounty) September 18, 2020

The official Twitter account for Fairfax County assured voters that "there are many more days left to vote early" and that "more locations will open in October."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.