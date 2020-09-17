HARRISBURG, Penn. — Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday handed two major victories to the Democratic Party: One in an election-related lawsuit that sought favorable fixes to glitches and gray areas in the battleground state’s fledgling mail-in voting law, the other reversing the ruling by a Republican judge in a lower court on the candidacy of the Green Party presidential candidate.

What You Need To Know Pennsylvania's Supreme Court extended the deadline to count mailed-in ballots for three days after Election Day



The court also authorized the use of satellite election offices and drop boxes, which benefits Philadelphia and its suburbs



The court also ordered the Green Party candidate off the ballot



The state's highest court has a 5-2 Democratic majority

The state Supreme Court, which has a 5-2 Democratic majority, granted the Democratic Party’s request to order an extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day-deadline to count mailed-in ballots for three days after Election Day.

It also authorized the use of satellite election offices and drop boxes — which Philadelphia and its heavily populated suburbs are planning to use help relieve the pressure from an avalanche of mailed-in ballots expected in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The court’s ruling comes as Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the Republican-controlled Legislature are at a stalemate over some of the issues, less than seven weeks before the election.

The state's highest court also decided Thursday that Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins did not strictly follow procedures for getting on Pennsylvania’s ballot in the November election and cannot appear on it, delivering another win for Democrats as Joe Biden tries to capture the battleground state’s electoral votes.

The court reversed the ruling by a Republican judge in a lower court.

Democrats have long gone to court to keep Green Party candidates off the ballot, worried that they will siphon otherwise liberal voters in close contests against Republicans in the politically divided state.

In this case, Democrats targeted what they said were disqualifying irregularities in how Green Party candidates for president and vice president filed affidavits that accompany paperwork to get on the ballot.

The resolution of the case is the last thing holding up counties from getting ballots printed and mailed to registered voters who have applied for one.

Losing Pennsylvania could prove fatal to Biden’s chances of defeating President Donald Trump. No Democrat has won the presidency without winning Pennsylvania since Harry S. Truman in 1948.

In 2016, Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by 44,292 votes in Pennsylvania, providing a crucial stepping stone to the White House. The Green Party’s nominee that year, Jill Stein, drew slightly more votes than that, 49,941.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.