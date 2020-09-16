Twitter on Tuesday labeled a doctored video shared by President Donald Trump as “manipulated media,” the latest example of the social network trying to clamp down on disinformation.

In the video, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden stands at a podium playing NWA’s “F*** tha Police” from his phone into the microphone.

In reality, Biden played Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” just after the singer introduced Biden during a campaign event in Kissimmee, Florida, on Tuesday.

After being introduced by Luis Fonsi, Joe Biden pulled out his phone and started playing Despacito ahead of his remarks kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month in Kissimmee, FL. pic.twitter.com/7R6hUZgLW1 — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 16, 2020

Trump twice retweeted the video, originally posted by the account @TheUnitedSpot1, with the president writing: “What is this all about?” and “China is drooling. They can’t believe this!”

The post underscores Trump’s repeated claims that Biden is anti-law enforcement. The former vice president, however, has said he believes that “most cops are good” and has called for increased funding for policing.

It’s not clear whether Trump believed the doctored video was real or just thought it was funny. He also shared a video Tuesday of Biden discussing how climate change impacts wildfires while obviously superimposed images of men starting a fire to a field with a blowtorch and leaf blower are seen behind him.

But some Twitter users seemed to think the Biden anti-police video was legitimate.

“This is horrific, rap music with using racial slur and he’s enjoying it.....he’s never shown empathy or doing anything to help minorities! Very mental sick man,” one person replied.

“He hates the police and playing that song proves it,” another tweeted.

This is not the first time Trump’s tweets have been tagged by Twitter.

In June, Trump shared a video a black child running away from a white child with a fake CNN caption reading: “Terrified toddler runs from racist baby.” The video accused CNN of reporting fake news.

Last month, the president shared an out-of-context video of Biden saying, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.” (Biden was actually quoting attacks on him by Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.)

Twitter also has been labeling other false and potentially misleading tweets by Trump, such as when he claimed in May that mail-in ballots would lead to widespread mail-in voting, when he said in August that children are “almost immune” to the coronavirus and when he suggested a couple of weeks later that voting drop boxes are not sanitized for COVID-19.