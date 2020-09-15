BUFFALO, N.Y. – Cremations at the Sheridan Park Crematorium will halt operations while a DEC investigation takes place, as requested by Assemblyman Sean Ryan and the Tonawanda Town Board.

Monday, the DEC sent a letter of violations to Sheridan Park, Inc. for exhausting thick heavy black smoke from the crematory on September 9, 2020. According to the letter, the DEC said the smoke violated three provisions of the facility’s Air State Facility Permit and several DEC regulation.



Any reopening plan must include the installation of a continuous temperature monitor in the exhaust stack of the crematory, according to a statement from Ryan and the board.



“I am very pleased to see the DEC has acted quickly and decisively after the disturbing plume of black smoke that was released from the Sheridan Park Crematorium at Amigone’s Sheridan Drive Facility,” Ryan said. “The decision reached to pause cremations is the right decision to ensure the safety of the neighbors of the facility is put first. I have full faith that the DEC, with the cooperation of Sheridan Park, will identify the issues that caused this event to occur and take the steps necessary to keep our community safe.”



