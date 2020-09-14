MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. — President Donald Trump is heading to the Golden State on Monday to meet with local officials about this year’s devastating fire season. The hundreds of fires burning across the West Coast have burned over 3 million acres across California alone.

Trump’s visit to California was announced on Saturday as the president campaigned in a series of Western states.

The president has been relatively silent about the massive fires ravaging more than a dozen states across the West Coast. Trump has also frequently and vocally expressed his skepticism that climate change is responsible for increasingly dangerous fire seasons across the country.

Over the weekend, Trump reiterated that he thinks the fires are due to poor forest maintenance.

"I spoke to the folks in Oregon, Washington. They're really having — they've never had anything like this. But, you know, it is about forest management. Please remember the words, very simple, 'forest management,'" Trump said at a campaign rally in Nevada on Saturday.

It’s a message that the president has leaned on during previous massive fire seasons. In 2018, Trump blamed California’s fires on forest mismanagement, even threatening to stop federal aid to the state, although he never followed through.

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

On Friday, Trump took to Twitter to praise the “28,000+ Firefighters and other First Responders” battling the West Coast blazes, adding that he approved additional funding to be sent to the states. It was his first tweet to date about the 2020 fire season.

THANK YOU to the 28,000+ Firefighters and other First Responders who are battling wildfires across California, Oregon, and Washington. I have approved 37 Stafford Act Declarations, including Fire Management Grants to support their brave work. We are with them all the way! pic.twitter.com/Uu9vArw70Z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2020

Trump had last addressed the fire season during an August 23 news conference, where he confirmed that he approved California’s emergency declaration and sent federal assistance to the state.

The trip may be a tense one for the president, as California’s Governor Gavin Newsom recently slammed those who don’t believe climate change is partly responsible for the devastating fires across the country.

“If you do not believe in science, I hope you believe observed reality,” the governor said while he toured the destruction in California’s Butte County on Friday. “The hots are getting a lot hotter and the wets are getting a lot wetter. The science is absolute. The data is self evident.”

The president has a long history of denying the effects of climate change. In 2018, when asked about a study conducted by his own administration that warned of the catastrophic impact of climate change, the president responded, "I don't believe it.”

Scientists have repeatedly stated that while forest management can play a role in preventing forest fires, climate change is certainly a large contributing factor.

Across the country, former Vice President Joe Biden will also be touching on the country’s fire season during a campaign event in Delaware. Biden will touch on the threat that "extreme weather events pose to Americans everywhere,” as well as the need to "create good-paying, union jobs to build more resilient infrastructure,” a frequent talking point during his campaign.

Biden is expected to slam Trump’s denial of climate change during his address on Monday, as his campaign released a statement saying “the science is clear” whether or not the president chooses to believe it.

“The science is clear, and deadly signs like these are unmistakable — climate change poses an imminent, existential threat to our way of life. President Trump can try to deny that reality, but the facts are undeniable,” the statement read in part. “We absolutely must act now to avoid a future defined by an unending barrage of tragedies like the one American families are enduring across the West today.”