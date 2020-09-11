FREELAND, Mich. — President Donald Trump hit many of his usual talking points during a campaign speech in Michigan, but hammered home one message in particular: He brought jobs to the state and would continue to do so during his second terms as president.

“I’m running for reelection to keep jobs in Michigan,” Trump said, later adding, “You’d better vote for me Michigan. I got you so many car plants.”

While there have been car factories such as the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plant built in Michigan during Trump’s time in office, the president has had little to nothing to do with their planned construction, according to a 2019 Factcheck report. The president did not specify which factories he was referring to.

Trump painted his opponent, Joe Biden, as loose on trade, telling viewers he had “surrendered your jobs to China” during his tenure as Vice President. The president pointed to Biden’s support of NAFTA and the TPP as reasons why the hardworking people of Michigan should not vote for the former vice president.

“Joe Biden devoted his career to offshoring Michigan’s jobs, outsourcing Michigan's factories, throwing open your borders, dragging us into endless foreign wars and surrendering our children's future to China and other far-away lands,” Trump said. “Biden supported every disastrous, globalist sellout for over a half a century."

"After the last administration nearly killed the U.S. auto industry, I saved the U.S. auto industry,” Trump claimed.

Trump’s appearance came just hours after he reportedly denied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request to fully fund the state’s National Guard for COVID-19 response.

“It’s irresponsible and irrational to fully fund National Guard activities in some states but not others," Whitmer said in a statement. “We need the president to step up and do the right thing for Michigan families, our frontline workers and our economy.”

“Tell your governor to open up your state,” Trump demanded, slamming Whitmer's coronavirus restrictions, saying that the state would be better if it “had a governor who knew what the hell she was doing.”

Before departing the White House for Michigan, Trump denied he had lied to the nation as he continued to grapple with fallout from a new book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward. In a series of interviews with Woodward, the president spoke frankly about the dangers posed by the virus — even as he downplayed them publicly — and admitted he had tried to mislead the public.

“Donald Trump knew all along just how deadly this virus is,” former VP Biden said in a virtual fundraiser. “He knew and purposefully played it down because all he was concerned about was his reelection, didn’t want to affect economic growth.”

But Trump, answering questions at the White House, insisted “there was no lie” in his ofte-dismissive public comments and said he was only tying to project calm. He pointed to steps he had taken, including implementing travel restrictions, but said, “That doesn’t mean I’m going to jump up and down in the air and start saying, ‘People are going to die, people are going to die.’”

But Trump seemed to have no issue leaning into fear at his evening rally, as he lobbed unsubstantiated accusations at Biden and Democrats, including charging that they want to shut down auto plants — despite the Obama administration’s work to save the industry — and “delay” the production of coronavirus vaccine. Biden, he claimed, would terminate travel bans Trump has implemented, overwhelming the state “with poorly vetted migrants from jihadist regions” and refugees “from terrorist hot spots around the world.”

And he continued his racially charged appeal to suburban voters who turned to Democrats during the 2018 midterms, warning that under a Biden administration, “far left lunatics” would be placed in charge of the federal government and courts and American suburbs would be destroyed.

“Does anyone want to have a member of antifa as a resident of your suburb? I don’t think so,” Trump declared, telling his supporters, “Your vote will save America.”

Michigan is one of several key battleground states in the presidential race, as Trump won the state during the 2016 election by a slim margin of just over 10,700 votes.

Earlier in the week, Biden delivered his own in-person pitch to Michigan voters outside of a Union Auto Workers building in Warren.

There, Biden used his speech to criticize the current administration’s work on bolstering the economy, saying President Trump has “broken about every promise he’s made to the American worker.” The former Vice President also pitched himself as the working-people’s president, promising to be a strong ally to union members in the White House.

“Back in July I made the first plank of my agenda a plan to modernize american manufacturing and technology, to ensure that the future is made in America, by all of you. Today, I'm announcing some additional steps to make this plank even stronger,” Biden said.

“First, we're going to impose a tax penalty on companies that avoid paying U.S. taxes by offshoring jobs and manufacturing, only to sell those goods back to the American people,” Biden continued to a round of applause.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.