WASHINGTON, D.C. — The former federal judge appointed to argue against the government’s sudden and unusual effort to drop its case against ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn says in a new court filing that the Justice Department is yielding to a pressure campaign from President Donald Trump.

What You Need To Know In a court brief, John Gleeson argues a federal judge should deny the DOJ's motion to dismiss the Michael Flynn case



Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents



The Justice Department abruptly announced in May it was dropping the case



Gleeson, who was appointed by the judge, says federal prosecutors yielded to pressure from President Trump

In a 30-page brief filed Friday, John Gleeson argues that federal court Judge Emmet Sullivan should deny the prosecutors’ request to dismiss the case, in which Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“There is clear evidence that the Government’s Motion to Dismiss the case against Defendant Michael T. Flynn rests on pure pretext,” Gleeson writes. “There is clear evidence that this motion reflects a corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system.”

After spending three years prosecuting Flynn’s case and recommending in January he be sentenced to six months in prison, the Justice Department, directed by Attorney General William Barr, abruptly announced in May it was dropping the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.”

The Justice Department said it had concluded that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

Sullivan then appointed Gleeson to oppose the Justice Department’s effort to drop the case.

Trump and his allies had publicly criticized the prosecution of Flynn and defended the former national security adviser, leading Democrats to immediately accuse the president of politicizing the Justice Department.

A federal appeals court panel initially sided by Flynn’s lawyers, who requested that Sullivan be forced to drop the case. However, the full appeals court later reversed that ruling, putting the decision back in Sullivan’s hands.

Trump fired Flynn weeks into his presidency for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his discussions with the Russian diplomat over sanctions imposed by the Obama administration related to 2016 election interference.

Gleeson writes that Flynn’s “guilt is obvious.”

“He lied to FBI agents carrying out the FBI’s general function of investigating potential threats to national security,” Gleeson argues. “Lies about such communications could adversely affect the ability of the FBI to perform this function. Those lies were obviously material.”

Gleeson also writes that, “the Government makes virtually no effort to deny or rebut the powerful evidence that its ... motion improperly seeks to place this Court’s imprimatur on a corrupt, politically motivated favor for the President’s friend and ally.” He adds that the Department of Justice doesn’t even address Trump’s public remarks about the Flynn case.

Sullivan is expect to hear arguments later this month on the dismissal request.