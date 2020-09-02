ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is pushing back against a bipartisan bill that would change to the U.S. immigration system, which a Central Florida man wants to see it pass.

Every year, only 140,000 employment-based green cards are given, with five categories and a 7 percent cap per country for each category. A large backlog is being created for countries with large populations like India and China.

A bill called the Fairness for High Skilled Immigrants Act would eliminate the per-country cap.

There are three U.S. senators against the bill, including former Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who in a Miami Herald guest editorial wrote that eliminating the per-country cap would provide an unfair advantage to workers from backlogged countries, India and China.

If the bill is amended, the Congressional Research Service Reports found in 10 years the employment-based green card backlog for immigrants from India would be more than 260,000 lower than if it were not to pass.

Also, the think tank found in 20 to 30 other countries would end up with the same wait times those from India and China now face.

The Congressional Research Service Reports stated that whether or not the bill passes, the total backlog for EB 1 through EB 3 green cards would increase from more than 900,000 to more than 2 million.

Dr. Pushpak Nayarana is one of more than 50 immigrants who are tired of waiting for their green cards.

“We have built our dream here,” he said.

Nayarana is here on a work visa. He came from the U.S. from India. Like many who protested over the weekend, he hoped to have had an employment-based green card by now.

“I have been waiting for eight years and these people have been waiting for 18 years,” he said.

For Nayarana, the wait times for an EB 2 green card can take up to 17, years according to the Congressional Research Service.

“My green card is pending for eight years with no end in sight,” he said.

He is hoping the Fairness for High Skilled Immigrants Act will change that. The bill would eliminate the per-country cap.