WASHINGTON, D.C. — Families of Black Americans killed at the hands of police will join Reverend Al Sharpton in the same place Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have A Dream” speech to demand criminal justice reform.

The event is titled “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” in memory of George Floyd, a 46-year-old father who died after a Minneapolis police officer placed a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Relatives of Floyd will speak at the event, as will family members of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, and Eric Garner. All four were Black Americans who died during or after confrontations with police.

The event is hosted by the National Action Network, a civil rights organization founded by Rev. Sharpton in early 1991. Sharpton announced the march back in June during a memorial for Floyd, saying the late father would “stand up for injustice anywhere.”

"George Floyd's story has been the story of black folks because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed to be is you kept your knee on our neck,” Sharpton said at the time. “It's time for us to stand up in George's name and say, 'Get your knee off our necks!'”

“Just like 57 years ago, they came to Washington in 63 to get the 64 civil rights act we’re coming to say in 2020, in the heat of an election, and many in the Senate are up for re-election, we want to see the John Lewis voter rights bill passed, and we want to see the George Floyd Police and Justice Act Passed,” Sharpton said.

The march follows a summer of nationwide protests over the killings of Black Americans, which were sparked when videos of Floyd’s arrest were shared on social media.

Just last Sunday, Jacob Blake was shot by officers in front of his own children in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Video of the 29-year-old being shot seven times in the back as his terrified children watched was widely circulated online, and the outrage quickly led to protests across the state.

Thousands of people gathered near the Lincoln Memorial ahead of the speeches, reminiscent of the packed crowd that filled the National Mall 57 years ago when King delivered his own address about civil rights.

In many ways, the United States has not addressed the deep systematic racism affecting Black citizens in the five decades since King’s speech. One person knows this better than most — King’s son, Martin Luther King III.

He was only five years old when King delivered his “I Have A Dream” speech, and the now 62-year-old will join the “March On Washington” to touch on many of the same issues as his father.

"Dad would be very proud that people are coming together to stand up against injustice," Martin Luther King III told CNN ahead of the march. "But certainly very sad that we're still attempting to get justice."

The event is being streamed live on the NAN’s website. In addition to the Floyd, Taylor, Blake, and Garner families, viewers will see speeches by civil rights leaders and government officials.

Benjamin Crump, Congressman Al Green, Joy Reid, Yolanda Renee King, Rep. Joyce Beatty, and Randi Weingarten are all set to take the stage later in the day.