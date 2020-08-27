WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the past three nights, President Donald Trump's advocates – from his children to Vice President Mike Pence, from Kellyanne Conway to Herschel Walker – have extolled the virtues of his leadership over the last nearly four years.

Thursday night, the President will get the last word.

Trump will close out the fourth and final night of the norm-busting 2020 Republican National Convention; he is expected to lay out his vision for a second term from the White House's South Lawn after an introduction from his daughter, Ivanka.

The 2020 convention turned the White House – as well as national landmarks like Fort McHenry, where Vice President Mike Pence delivered his keynote address Wednesday night – into the backdrop for Trump's re-election bid, which has raised flags among critics for potential ethics violations.

Here is what to expect at Night 4 of the RNC:

Time

8:30 p.m. ET

Theme

"America, Land of Greatness"

List of Expected Speakers