WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the past three nights, President Donald Trump's advocates – from his children to Vice President Mike Pence, from Kellyanne Conway to Herschel Walker – have extolled the virtues of his leadership over the last nearly four years.

Thursday night, the President will get the last word.

Trump will close out the fourth and final night of the norm-busting 2020 Republican National Convention; he is expected to lay out his vision for a second term after an introduction from his daughter, Ivanka.

The president is expected to slam former Vice President Joe Biden and Democrats from the White House's South Lawn.

“We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years," Trump is expected to say in his remarks, according to the Associated Press. “At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas.”

This speech will come after Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, delivered blistering remarks about the president's leadership Thursday.

"Here’s the thing — Donald Trump’s incompetence is nothing new. That has always been on full display. But in January of this year it became deadly,” Harris said of Trump's coronavirus response. “That's when the threat of a virus that would endanger the world first emerged. Trump dismissed the threat, but Joe Biden sounded the alarm.”

The 2020 convention turned the White House – as well as national landmarks like Fort McHenry, where Vice President Mike Pence delivered his keynote addressWednesday night – into the backdrop for Trump's re-election bid, which has raised flags among critics for potential ethics violations.

