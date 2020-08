The Seneca County Board of Supervisors will ask Governor Andrew Cuomo to reopen Del Lago Casino and Resort immediately.

This after the board met in person for the first time since the pandemic hit.

The board approved the motion to send the governor a letter asking for Del Lago's reopening and says it will follow all guidelines set by the state.

According to the board, the governor still hasn't set guidelines for the four non-Native American casinos in the state.