STATEWIDE — While about 30 states are working on getting part of the $44 billion by FEMA, there are states like Florida that are still trying to figure out how to make it all work, if at all.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump approved $44 billion to come out of FEMA'S disaster relief fund to pay for the “Lost Wages Assistance Program.” The program adds $300 a week in unemployment benefits, on top of whatever the state gives out.

For Florida, that is about $275 a week, which is one of the lowest in the nation.

First, there is the question of how to get funds from a totally different agency.

After that, states have to get their computer programs updated, which Florida experienced a huge influx of unemployment submissions.

Here is the issue: Florida state leaders cannot agree on how to make it work and so they have not applied. It would require reworking the unemployment computer program.

And Spectrum News has reported on what a rocky road that was during the first round of supplemental unemployment help.

Democratic State Rep. Anna Eskamani sent a letter to the governor back on August 21, asking, among other things, for the expansion of the weekly benefit amount.

The reason is that rent is due in September which is only a few days away and there is a big concern many Floridians will not be able to pay it. The Associated Press reported that 23 million renters nationwide are at risk of eviction by October.

Because much of Central Florida relies so heavily on tourism – which has yet to make a big comeback – Orange and Osceola counties are seeing some of the biggest unemployment claims in the state, ranking third and eighth respectively. As for here in Brevard County, it is ranked 12th among the state’s 67 counties.

Florida could definitely use the money. The state has one of the worst unemployment benefits in the nation with $275 a week, making it difficult to live because state has a high cost of living.

Statewide unemployment rate for July 2020 was 11.3 percent with 223,000 Floridians reentering the workforce. To put that into perspective, the unemployment rate has gotten so bad, in July 2019, the unemployment rate in Brevard County was 3.4 percent according to the U.S. Department of Labor. This year in July the unemployment rate in the county tripled to 9.2 percent.

As for Congress, it has tried to get something going for those people who are unemployed. Democrats had a plan since May, but Republicans balked away because of the price tag and they have been in limbo ever since. It all basically comes down to a decision by the governor, he can either accept it or not.​