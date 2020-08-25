WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he plans to nominate acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf for the position permanently.

What You Need To Know President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he plans to formally nominate Acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf to the position



Wolf has served in the role since November



A Government Accountability Office report earlier this month said that Wolf's appointment to the role is invalid; DHS has disputed this conclusion



The Department of Homeland Security has not had a Senate-confirmed leader since April 2019

"Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service!" the president wrote.

I am pleased to inform the American Public that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated to be the Secretary of Homeland Security. Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2020

Wolf has served as the Department of Homeland Security’s acting leader since November, replacing Kevin McAleenan, who was also in the role on an acting basis. The agency has not had a Senate-confirmed secretary since Kirstjen Nielsen resigned in April 2019.

Wolf previously served as the undersecretary of DHS’ Office of Strategy, Policy and Plans.

Earlier this month, the Government Accountability Office said Wolf and Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli are ineligible to serve in their current acting positions. The congressional watchdog agency said that after Nielsen resigned, an improper succession occurred when McAleenan was installed as the acting boss. McAleenan then altered the line of succession for other officials to succeed him after he left, an action the GAO says was invalid.

The Department of Homeland Security disputed the GAO's assessment.

The DHS’ website touts Wolf’s work on the completion of the agency’s long-term strategic plan, initiatives to counter international and domestic terrorism, and safeguards for the U.S. electoral process.

But Wolf and his agency faced intense criticism this summer after DHS agents in camouflage uniforms were seen using unmarked vehicles to detain protesters in Portland, Oregon. Wolf has defended the agents’ actions, saying they were deployed to protect federal buildings from destruction and insisting they did not interfere with peaceful protests.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said of Wolf’s nomination Tuesday: "I think given his past action, he is an awful choice."