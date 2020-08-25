Monday night’s speakers painted two very different pictures of the future of America.

While rising GOP stars Sen. Tim Scott and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley offered a rosier, more upbeat picture of Donald Trump’s presidency, others, like the president's son Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Jim Jordan, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Rep. Matt Gaetz, painted a grim, dark picture of the future of the country at the RNC's opening night.

The convention's second night will feature a keynote address from First Lady Melania Trump from the Rose Garden at the White House, as well as precedent-shattering remarks from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Here is a list of who is expected to speak Tuesday on Night 2 of the RNC.

Time

8:30 p.m. EST

Theme

"Land of Opportunity"

Tuesday, August 25