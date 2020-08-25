Monday night’s speakers painted two very different pictures of the future of America.
While rising GOP stars Sen. Tim Scott and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley offered a rosier, more upbeat picture of Donald Trump’s presidency, others, like the president's son Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Jim Jordan, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Rep. Matt Gaetz, painted a grim, dark picture of the future of the country at the RNC's opening night.
The convention's second night will feature a keynote address from First Lady Melania Trump from the Rose Garden at the White House, as well as precedent-shattering remarks from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Here is a list of who is expected to speak Tuesday on Night 2 of the RNC.
- 8:30 p.m. EST
- "Land of Opportunity"
Tuesday, August 25
- First Lady Melania Trump
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
- Florida Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nuñez
- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
- Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
- Anti-abortion advocate Abby Johnson
- Jason Joyce
- Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer
- Mary Ann Mendoza
- Megan Pauley
- Cris Peterson
- John Peterson
- Nicholas Sandmann
- Eric Trump
- Tiffany Trump