The second night of the RNC will feature a pair of unprecedented addresses from high-profile individuals.

One will come from First Lady Melania Trump, who is speaking from the Rose Garden at the White House. Monday's RNC proceedings featured two pre-recorded appearances from President Trump at the White House. No president in recent history has used the White House as a backdrop for partisan political purposes.

The other will come from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who will speak to the convention from Jerusalem. Critics say this speech will violate long-standing State Department policy of keeping politics out of foreign affairs as well as the Hatch Act, which “prohibits Federal employees from engaging in political activities while on duty."

