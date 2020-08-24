HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. -- President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Spectrum News 1, repeated his attacks on mail-in voting in North Carolina and around the country.

"I'm concerned it's just not a fair situation," Trump said. "It's fraught with error and fraud and problems."

"If you look at what's happening, it's a disgrace, it's a disaster," the president told Spectrum News 1's Tim Boyum. "The best thing is to go to a voter booth and vote."

State elections officials say that’s not true.

In a statement last month, the North Carolina State Board of Elections said, “Across North Carolina, election officials have worked for many months to ensure accessible, safe and accurate elections in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.”

North Carolina uses absentee-by-mail voting, while other states use some universal mail-in voting.

The president visited North Carolina Monday and made a surprise appearance at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte for the one day of in-person GOP business in the Queen City.

Trump also visited Mills River, just south of Asheville, to tour Flavor 1st Growers & Packers, part of the U.S. Deparment of Agriculture's Farms to Families Food Box Program.

"The farmers do well and the people are eating great, great clean food," he said.



The president gave a preview of the plans for the convention. "We may do some clips each night, but the big night is going to be Thursday night. Thursday night is going to be exciting," he said.

"We will be doing some clips with hostages that we brought home. Many hostages, over 50, we brought them home. And I'm so happy about it. One of the many things I'm actually happy about," the president said.

Earlier Monday, the president told convention delegates in Charlotte, "We have to win. This is the most important election in the history of our country."

The crowd chanted, "Four more years" as the president took the stage in Charlotte. "If you want to really drive them crazy, you say 12 more years,” Trump said.