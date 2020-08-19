NATIONWIDE — All eyes will be on Kamala Harris tonight as she takes the stage from Wilmington, Delaware, where she will accept the Democratic Party's nomination for Vice President of the United States and take her place in history as the first woman of color to be nominated to a national office by a major political party.

But Harris won't be the only heavy-hitter speaking Wednesday: Former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the party's nominee for president in 2016, will take the virtual stage at the DNC to deliver remarks on the theme of "A More Perfect Union."

Here's what to expect at Night 3 of the DNC Wednesday:

TIME

9 - 11 p.m. ET

THEME

"A More Perfect Union"

HOST

Kerry Washington

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

Billie Eilish

Jennifer Hudson

SPEAKERS