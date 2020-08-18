ORLANDO, Fla. — Voters hit the polls today for the August primary in Florida, after a record-breaking early voting period.

More than half a million people voted early, and more than 2.2 million have voted by mail so far, with another 2 million ballots not yet turned in. That doubles the number of early and mail-in votes cast in the 2016 August primary.

Primary elections for partisan races like U.S. House representative, dozens of local races and judicial races were on the line. It's also the first real test of safeguards put in place at polling precincts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, like Plexiglass barriers, social distancing, and changes to other equipment.

Follow along for updates from our Spectrum News staff in the newsroom and in the field as we watch the results come in.