NATIONWIDE — We have likely never seen a Democratic National Convention like this before.

There will likely be no cheering crowds, no crowded nomination roll call, and the presumptive presidential and vice presidential nominees will be speaking from nearly 700 miles away from host city Milwaukee, where the convention was supposed to take place in earnest.

The opening night of the DNC will feature some of the most prominent figures in the Democratic party, including former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders, the runner-up for the 2020 presidential nomination, as well as former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a lifelong Republican who said he will be voting for former Vice President Joe Biden in November.

Follow along for updates from Night 1 of the DNC from National Political Reporter Josh Robin and the Spectrum News staff beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Here is a rundown of who will be speaking on the first night of the Democratic National Convention:

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

TIME

9 - 11 PM ET

THEME

"We The People"

INTRODUCTION

Actor Eva Longoria

CALL TO ORDER

Rep. Bennie Thompson

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

Maggie Rogers

Leon Bridges

FEATURED SPEAKERS

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn

Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

KEYNOTE SPEAKER