ORLANDO, Fla. — Early numbers are showing an already record number of ballots being cast by mail in the primary.

A week ahead of the closed August 18 primary, more than 1.7 million votes have been cast by mail statewide, while 273,000 votes have been cast at early voting polling locations.

Supervisors of elections across Central Florida predicted a larger turnout of requests for mail ballots because of the pandemic.

The numbers also show a change in terms of turnout.

Traditionally, Florida Republicans cast more mail ballots than Florida Democrats, who often rely on early voting and day of voting.

The latest numbers available from the Florida Department of State show more Florida Democrats have cast ballots by mail for the August 18 primary, while Florida Republicans have cast more votes at early polling locations.

Part of the change could be in part due to broad criticisms of vote by mail from party leaders, including President Donald Trump.

Despite the criticism, area elections supervisors say Florida’s election system — including voting by mail — is safeguarded from fraud.

How to Check the Status of Your Vote-by-Mail Ballot

Central Florida Supervisors of Elections each have dedicated sections on their websites where voters can track their ballots to make sure they've been received and processed.

Remember, all vote-by-mail ballots must be into the county elections offices by 7 p.m. on August 18.

