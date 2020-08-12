WILMINGTON, Del. — Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his newly announced running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, are set to make their first joint appearance as a presidential ticket in Wilimington, Delaware, Wednesday.

The former Vice President chose Harris Tuesday, making her the first woman of color to be nominated to a presidential ticket by a major political party.

The daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, Harris is making history as the presumptive Democratic nominee for vice president.

Originally from Oakland, California, Harris was raised during the civil rights movement and went on to become the state's Attorney General before being elected to the United States Senate in 2016. Harris became the second Black woman in history to be elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. Harris, a Black woman with Asian descent, is the only Black woman currently serving in the Senate.

Harris and Biden will also appear at a virtual fundraising event Wednesday evening.