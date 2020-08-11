MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A preliminary list of speakers for the 2020 Democratic National Convention has the unnamed vice presidential nominee scheduled to speak on the third of four nights of the Milwaukee event.

What You Need To Know Democrats release list of luminaries to speak at national convention



U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who has met with Biden over VP pick, not on list



As-yet-unannounced VP pick scheduled to speak Wednesday night



RELATED: 10 Potential Vice President Picks for Joe Biden

The list of speakers was released Tuesday ahead of the convention, which starts Monday and includes many of the party's most prominent members. One congresswoman whose name is notably absent from the schedule: U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando.

Former presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; and former first lady Michelle Obama are among those scheduled to speak Monday night.

The following night, former President Bill Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Sen. Chuck Schumer will address delegates. The convention roll call will also take place Tuesday, in which delegates will cast their votes to officially nominate former Vice President Joe Biden as the party nominee.

The vice presidential nominee is scheduled to speak Wednesday night. Other speakers include former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

On the final night, scheduled speakers include Sens. Tammy Duckworth, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and Biden.

Additional speakers for the convention were expected to be announced in the coming days.

Demings is among a handful of people who have met with Biden in recent weeks as he and his campaign vet potential running mates for the Democratic ticket.

“I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden declared during the last Democratic primary debate against Sanders. Calls have grown for Biden to pick a woman of color. Harris, Lance Bottoms, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, and Georgia state legislator Stacey Abrams are thought to be on Biden's short list.

Demings's profile on the national stage has risen after she served as a House impeachment manager during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.