New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit on Thursday that would seek to dissolve the National Rifle Association, alleging wasteful spending among the organization’s top officials.

"We are seeking an order to dissolve the NRA in its entirety,” Attorney General James said during a press conference.

James accused the organization of violating state charities laws and pointed to millions of dollars of financial misconduct.

They and board members at the NRA abused their power & illegally diverted or facilitated the diversion of tens of millions of dollars from the NRA.



"We found that the NRA fostered a culture of non-compliance and disregard for internal controls that led to the waste and loss of millions of assets,” James said.

James listed top NRA executives, including Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre, who has held this top position for nearly 30 years.

"The central figure behind this scheme was no other than Wayne LaPierre," James said. “"He traveled on multiple luxury hunting safaris in Africa, at the expense of a NRA vendor."

The lawsuit alleges that LaPierre received more than $1.2 million in expense reimbursements over four years and spent more than $3.6 million on travel services in the last two years.

“Mr. LaPierre created an illegal pass-through arrangement to conceal the very nature of this expenditure," James explained.

"The expenses would then be paid for through the NRA without written approval, without receipts."

It also alleges that top NRA executives used charitable funds for personal gain, gave contracts to family and friends, and granted contracts to former employees to ensure loyalty.

"When board members challenged Mr. LaPierre ... Mr. LaPierre retaliated and turned the board against those that challenged his illegal behavior,” James continued.

James claims in the lawsuit she filed, financial misconduct that contributed to a loss of more than $64 million over a three year period.

Since the NRA is registered in New York, the state can seek to dissolve it or force the organization to cease operations.

"Regardless of your power, your size, influence, wealth or station in life, one set of laws,” James said. “Today we send a strong and loud message that no one is above the law. Not even the NRA, one of the most powerful organizations in this country."

The NRA is expected to challenge this in court, saying in a statement that the suit is a "transparent attempt to score political points and attack the leading voice in opposition to the leftist agenda" and a "power grab by a political opportunist – a desperate move that is part of a rank political vendetta."