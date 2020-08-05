NATIONWIDE (SPECTRUM NEWS) — VP Joe Biden will not accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee later this month.

A statement released by the Democratic National Convention today revealed Biden would instead accept the nomination from his home in Delaware in order to prevent risking the health of the Milwaukee community.

Details about the location of where the speech will be held will be released at a later time.

DNC Chair Tom Perez says it's for the health and safety of the American people.

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first. We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives. That’s the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that’s the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez.

All other convention speaker will also no longer attend the event in person. This comes after ongoing discussions with public health experts.

“2020 will always be remembered as a year of once-in-a-lifetime challenges and changes—but it will also be remembered as a time when Americans were their most compassionate and resilient selves. While we wish we could move forward with welcoming the world to beautiful Milwaukee in two weeks, we recognize protecting the health of our host community and everyone involved with this convention must be paramount,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The Democratic National Convention will air for two hours each night from 9:00-11:00 pm EST from August 17-20, 2020.

“This convention will look different than any previous convention in history. It will reach more people than ever before, and truly be a convention across America for all Americans, regardless of which party you belong to or who you’ve voted for in previous elections. This “unconventional” convention will launch Joe Biden to victory in November,” Solmonese added.