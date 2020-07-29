VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Supervisor of Elections is running into a big problem — the office is severely lacking poll workers, with many not wanting to work due to the coronavirus pandemic .

“We’ve had over 100 that have called,” said Lisa Lewis, Volusia County Supervisor of Elections. “We are finding out that people are calling, they are getting worried about COVID-19 and working out there with the people, understandably so — I do understand that.”

The problem started as early as March.

“At the presidential primary I had someone not show up, so we were short,” said Fred Lloyd, a longtime poll worker.

Lewis said they are putting in many safety measures to protect both the poll worker and the voter on Election Day. Poll workers will be given PPE and are being trained on how to properly sanitize each voting booth.

Lewis hopes they can get more poll workers to volunteer for these paid positions. If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, call the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections ​ at 386-736-5930.

Poll workers can earn $185 or more. They’re training for the primary election through Saturday.