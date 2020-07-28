President Donald Trump hailed the massive Kodak pharmaceutical deal from behind the podium at the White House in a briefing shortly after the event at Kodak Park on Tuesday.

Trump celebrated the deal as a move in the right direction to bring manufacturing and pharmaceutical production back to the United States.

"Today, I’m proud to announce one of the most important deals in the history of U.S. pharmaceutical industries," said President Trump. "My administration has reached a historic agreement with a great American company. You remember this company, it’s called… from the old camera age… the old days… to begin producing critical pharmaceutical ingredients. It’s called Kodak, and it’s going to be right here in America, so I want to congratulate the people in Kodak. They’ve been working very hard."