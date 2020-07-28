&amp;amp;nbsp;

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini has been lighting up Twitter over the last few months. Sabatini represents District 32, which covers all of South Lake County, Clermont, Montverde, Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola, Howey-in-the-Hills, Astatula, and Leesburg, and has been serving in that role since being elected in November 2018. Now, in 2020, Sabatini is making national headlines with his calls for mask mandates to be struck down, saying they’re unconstitutional and a violation of personal liberties and freedoms.

Later in the episode, Gary talks about finding normalcy in these difficult times through gardening.

