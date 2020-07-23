WASHINGTON — The Republican National Convention is not coming to Florida after all.

What You Need To Know President Trump, GOP canceling Jacksonville part of RNC





Other portions will still happen in North Carolina





President Trump announced at a briefing Thursday that he is canceling the Jacksonville portion of the RNC, slated to happen next month, as coronavirus cases remain high in the state.

"I looked at my team and I said the timing of this event is not right," Trump said.

Trump further says they "won't do a big crowded convention, per se."



In Duval County, where Jacksonville is situated, more than 3,300 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last week. The state report Thursday recorded 377 new cases, and new reported cases have been under 500 a day for the past three days.

The GOP moved part of the RNC from Charlotte, North Carolina to Jacksonville back in June, after NC Gov. Roy Cooper refused to allow the party to have a full-capacity event. The president was supposed to accept the Republican nomination in Jacksonville.

The decision is a late one, as staffers for the national party and the Trump campaign told Spectrum News reporter Greg Angel Wednesday that planning for Jacksonville was at full speed.

There were still questions, however, about whether the event could be pulled off with time running out, and with a shortfall of funds.

Events in Charlotte will continue, including formal nominating events with five delegates per state present. The president says there will also be regional and virtual events. However, it has not been decided where the actual acceptance speech will happen. The president says that announcement will be made in the next few days.

The decision means both national nominating conventions will look differently this year.

The Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee will be largely a virtual event. Former Vice President Joe Biden is still expected to accept the nomination in Wisconsin, but most of the other delegates will be spread across the country, according to published reports.