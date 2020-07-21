Tourist attractions like the Aquarium of Niagara have taken a big hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Niagara Falls Tuesday talking to tourism industry leaders

The Aquarium of Niagara's revenue is down seven figures

Attractions at the forum included the aquarium, the Maid of the Mist, and Old Fort Niagara ​

On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was in Niagara Falls, talking to industry leaders about what they can do moving forward.

The Aquarium of Niagara has taken a seven-figure loss in revenues this year, but Executive Director Gary Siddall hopes the thousands of dollars more they've spent to protect customer health will help the economic outlook.

"There's nothing that any of us want more than to instill the reality that visiting the aquarium, and all these other great attractions is a very safe way to spend a day or weekend or even a few days," he said.

At the forum, industry leaders from attractions like the Maid of the Mist and Old Fort Niagara talked about their efforts to comply with new state regulations and keep the lights on. Destination Niagara USA President John Percy said while hotel occupancy was down 66 percent from June 2019 to June 2020, it did go up 58 percent from May to June.

"Those are promising numbers," Percy said.

The region's marketing organization says web traffic is way up too. It's pivoted its messaging now three times during the pandemic.

The latest slogan is “Wide Open Spaces Now Open For Adventure.”

"We typically are selling Niagara Falls to the world. We have had to pull in extremely to a six- to eight-hour radius," Percy said.

Hochul said she wants to shine a spotlight on tourist attractions in New York state that are in fact safe and open. She conceded the administration discouraging travel to and from the state makes things more difficult, but points out there's 18 million people to reach just in New York.

"We're focused on making New York available for New Yorkers right now and focusing on staycations where people can come out to attractions, again, you may have taken for granted. You may forget that this magnificent attraction is right here in your backyard," he said.

Another hurdle, specifically in the western region, is that the Canadian border remains closed to non-essential travel. Hochul blamed that on other border states who have not followed the same pandemic playbook as New York.

"We'd be able to have that border open right now," she said. "That didn't happen, and that is a damn shame."

Hochul said she'll be hosting similar events around the state to continue to promote the industry.