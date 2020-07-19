John Lewis stood for equal rights throughout his life - that includes people's medical rights.

Florida A&M University Law Professor Shelly Page and her son met Rep. Lewis on Capitol Hill in 2007.

Page says it was an honor working with Lewis on legislation focused on Sickle Cell Anemia.

"That's not something that's going to bring a whole lot of fame and fortune to a congressman, working on behalf of people with sickle cell. And the fact that he could take up a cause that many might see as meaningless or small or not one that would draw a lot of attention just shows the character of who this man was."

Lewis, a leader of the civil rights movement, died last week at 80.

Page says what she will take away from his life is do not ever give up and never stop fighting for a better future.