Governor Andrew Cuomo on a conference call on Thursday announced that establishments statewide will no longer be able to sell alcohol without food.

Cuomo said that the state looked at 5,000 bars and restaurants downstate and found many were not complying with social distancing rules.

"If you're not eating a meal, and you're just drinking, then it's just an outdoor bar and people are mingling, and they're not isolated at individual tables," Cuomo said.

The new rule also applies to breweries and wineries, according to a spokesperson from Cuomo's office.

Now, once establishments have three violations, they will be closed immediately in New York City. The state will post the names of businesses facing disciplinary charges, and starting Thursday, establishments statewide can only serve alcohol to people also ordering food.

Yesterday, 72,685 coronavirus tests were conducted yesterday, 769 tests came back positive, or 1.06 percent. There were 813 total hospitalizations and 14 COVID-19 fatalities.

Cuomo also announced that New York is sending aid to Houston, including doctors, nurses, equipment, and supplies.

As far as the travel advisory, Cuomo says so far there has been 92 percent compliance from people filling out travel forms when traveling through airports from states with high COVID-19 infection rates.