Vice President Mike Pence has planned a Florida visit that will include a Monday stop in Sarasota.

The vice president will deliver remarks at a Faith in America event.

Afterward, Pence will tour Oakley Transport Inc. in Lake Wales and deliver remarks.

Additionally, he will meet with Gov. DeSantis on COVID-19. Later that evening, the vice president will return to Washington, D.C.

