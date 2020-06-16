Public Feedback Being Accepted for Proposed Amazon Site on Grand Island

If you live on Grand Island, you have a chance to speak up about a proposed project that's believed to be the site of a new amazon warehouse.

Developers and town officials are still accepting comments from the public. People also have a chance to view the comments already submitted online.

The development is known as “Project Olive” located on Long Road.

It's receiving mixed reviews, as some people who live nearby say they're worried about additional traffic, pollution, and decreasing property values.

Attorneys for the project insist developers are listening to all of the input, and trying to work around possible negative effects.

Updates will be posted weekly on the website. If you would like to submit a comment, submit them to publiccomments@grand-island.ny.us.