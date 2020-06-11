JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Republicans in Jacksonville believe they are now the frontrunner to land the Republican National Convention in late August.

Jacksonville is on a short list of cities across the country, which also includes Orlando and Tampa, to now potentially host the convention.

On Wednesday, Duval County GOP officials touted why they believe the city is the best for it.

The most visible part of the convention was pulled out of Charlotte, North Carolina after city leaders expressed coronavirus concerns.

On Wednesday an RNC spokesperson said the RNC had not yet selected a host city, but a GOP official in Jacksonville believed a final decision will come within a matter of days.

