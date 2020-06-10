ORLANDO, Fla. — Millions of Floridians have been filing for unemployment but many are still waiting for benefits. Because of this, demonstrators are set to gather at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando to bring more attention to the issues with the state's unemployment system.

Demonstrators plan to be at Lake Eola at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to make sure Gov. Ron DeSantis and leaders at Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity are listening.

They want to call attention to the problems with the state's unemployment system.

Thousands of people in Central Florida are still waiting for their unemployment benefits after applying back in March.

The state hit a record high rate of unemployment in April.

Democratic State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez of Miami testified Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance calling for change.

“I’m calling for them to amp up their oversight. The amount of waste or just bureaucratic hurdles people have to go through, it’s a nightmare,” he said.

​The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity insists it is paying out claims as fast as it can, but its system is backlogged.