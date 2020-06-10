For Richard and Jim, breakfast at Elsie’s in downtown Goshen is more than a meal, it’s tradition.

“We come here every morning for breakfast," says Richard Mendres

With outdoor dining officially starting in the Hudson Valley Tuesday, these two frequent flyers are happy to be back at a table.

“I get a decaf coffee, I get a Swiss cheese omelet and whole-wheat toast," Mendres said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo laid out social distancing rules people still need to follow for outdoor dining to keep people safe.

“Tables are six feet apart. You’ll have to have masks, if you’re not sitting at a table you must have a mask on, otherwise, you can freely sit and eat," said Aimee Smith-Bywater, owner of Elsie's Luncheonette.

It’s OFFICIAL! The Hudson Valley has entered phase 2 and outdoor dining is allowed. Restaurants still have to follow certain social distancing rules and when not seated at a table, customers have to wear masks. Tune into @SPECNewsHV now for all the info you need about phase 2! pic.twitter.com/uS2WT6rG55 — Arin (@ArinCotelAltman) June 9, 2020

Smith-Bywater says they’ll also be using single-use menus and sanitizing the tables after each customer.

“I thank everybody that has been coming all along but it's just nice to be able to get back to our normal and the more people that come in, the more employees I can bring back to start getting them back on the rolls," Smith-Bywater said.

Jim and Mendres say Smith-Bywater treats her customers like family and through the pandemic that hasn’t changed.

“In fact on the back of the chairs, the guys that have died, she’s got the names in memory of the people who sat at our table every morning," Mendres said.