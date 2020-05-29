One group of Dutchess County residents and businesses is calling for an early reopening for some small businesses in the county.

"It's like 'when is this going to end,' and it's like 'this government is taking more and more power away from the people and these small businesses,' " said Justin Riccobono, co-founder of OpenDutchess.

Members of the Facebook group OpenDutchess say enough is enough. They want to see small businesses in Dutchess County open, using the same social distancing measures in place at big box stores.

"The masks when you're interacting with someone, when you're interacting with someone within six feet, these are CDC guidelines," said Riccobono. "We have a number of businesses that want to open now. They can't wait any longer; [with] the phased approach, there's no science behind it."

For the state's part, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is enlisting the aid of experts in viral transmission in a global pandemic as the state evaluates a region's ability to re-open. The federal government also released a phased plan approach developed by the Centers for Disease Control.

OpenDutchess says many businesses in their group, like tattoo parlors and restaurants, plan to open on June 6, the anniversary of D-Day, when Allied troops invaded Europe in 1944 during World War II.

"The day the Allies liberated the people of Europe from tyranny, and it's very similar in a lot of ways," said Riccobono. "A lot of people are speaking up against it."

Riccobono says the businesses will open even if they aren’t qualified to reopen based on the phases, and are aware of the risks involved with going against state regulations.

"People need to pay rent and feed their families, and people just want to have the ability to do that in a safe and secure manner," said Riccobono.

We reached out to the Dutchess County executive’s office, but they declined to comment.