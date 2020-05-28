New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been pushing the importance of wearing a mask while in public where people are not able to stay six feet away.

He announced Thursday he will be signing an executive order that allows businesses to deny entry to those who do not wear a mask or face covering.

What You Need To Know

The mask order has been in place for more than a month now



New York City remains the only region that hasn't begun reopening



Deaths and hospitalizations continue to decline

“That store owner has a right to protect themselves,” Cuomo said. “That store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store. You don't want to wear a mask? Fine. But you don't have a right to then go into that store if that store owner doesn't want you to.”

Cuomo also on Thursday continued his calls for Washington to step up as the state moves forward in reopening the economy. This comes a day after his meeting with President Donald Trump.

New York City is the last remaining region to still fall short in meeting metrics to reopen. Cuomo said the same standards apply no matter the region, with safety being the top priority.

"What is safe to reopen in Buffalo, is the same standard that is safe to reopen in Albany or Long Island or New York City. I'm not going to open any region that I don't believe is safe,” the governor said.

Cuomo said the COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in a downward direction. He said 74 people died in the last 24 hours, the same as the day before.