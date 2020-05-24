NATIONWIDE — Americans nationwide could soon see some more relief in their bank accounts as congress tries to keep the economy afloat.

What You Need To Know Democratic-controlled House approved $3T stimulus bill



Republican-controlled Senate pushes back Vice President Mike Pence says financial support will come

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says the next coronavirus relief bill, known as a phase four bill, is in the works and could be done by Independence Day.

The timing for negotiating and passing a relief bill — and whether it would even happen — has been hotly debated.

The Democratic-controlled House has already approved a new $3 trillion stimulus bill that passed largely along party lines on, but the Republican-controlled Senate has pushed back on key provisions.

Still Vice President Mike Pence says financial support will come.

“Our focus is going to be on the American people and on speeding additional support as needed to American families that have seen their livelihoods impacted so dramatically,” said Pence.

President Donald Trump expressed support for passing another relief bill.

While speaking in Michigan this week, the Commander-in-Chief said, “it will be great for the American people.”